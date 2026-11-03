Former Two Rivers City Manager arrested three times in three days

TWO RIVERS (NBC 26) — UPDATE: Former Two Rivers city manager Kyle Kordell was arrested for the third time in three days, according to the Manitowoc Police Department.

His first arrest came Sunday on suspicion of disorderly conduct and battery under a domestic violence designation, according to Manitowoc police and jail records.

Kordell was then arrested Monday after he violated a domestic abuse 72-hour contact prohibition order. He bonded out of jail following that arrest.

On Tuesday, Manitowoc police said they arrested Kordell again just after 11:30 a.m. for violating the 72-hour contact prohibition order and two counts of bail jumping.

As of Tuesday evening, no formal charges against Kordell had been filed.

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Former Two Rivers city manager Kyle Kordell arrested for a second time in two days

In a statement, Kordell addressed his family.

"I love my family more than anything. More than any job, any house, or any destination. At the end of the day, careers change, circumstances change, and life moves on.... But the love of family is what truly matters," Kordell said.

The Two Rivers City Council voted unanimously Monday to accept Kordell's resignation as city manager.

The council says Police Chief Ben Meinnert will continue as acting city manager while members look for an interim replacement.

The council told me the city cannot go more than six months without a city manager, so members have five months to find someone to fill the position permanently.

Kordell was placed on paid temporary leave earlier in October, according to his representatives.