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Former Two Rivers city manager Kyle Kordell arrested for a second time in two days

Kyle Kordell was booked Monday night, a day after his first arrest on suspicion of disorderly conduct and battery under a domestic violence modifier. No formal charges have been filed.
Kyle Kordell Mugshot
Manitowoc County Jail
Kyle Kordell mugshot
Kyle Kordell Mugshot
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TWO RIVERS (NBC 26) — Two Rivers city manager Kyle Kordell was arrested for the second time in two days, according to jail records.

Jail records show Kordell was booked Monday night at 7:35 p.m. He bonded out and was listed as out of custody, records show.

The second arrest came one day after Kordell was arrested Sunday on suspicion of disorderly conduct and battery under a domestic violence designation, according to Manitowoc police and jail records.

The Two Rivers City Council voted unanimously Monday to accept Kordell's resignation as city manager.

As of Tuesday, no formal charges have been filed.

Kordell was placed on paid temporary leave earlier in October, according to his representatives.

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Meet Your Neighborhood Reporter Abbey Hamachek