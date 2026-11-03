Former Two Rivers city manager Kyle Kordell arrested for a second time in two days

TWO RIVERS (NBC 26) — Two Rivers city manager Kyle Kordell was arrested for the second time in two days, according to jail records.

Jail records show Kordell was booked Monday night at 7:35 p.m. He bonded out and was listed as out of custody, records show.

The second arrest came one day after Kordell was arrested Sunday on suspicion of disorderly conduct and battery under a domestic violence designation, according to Manitowoc police and jail records.

The Two Rivers City Council voted unanimously Monday to accept Kordell's resignation as city manager.

As of Tuesday, no formal charges have been filed.

Kordell was placed on paid temporary leave earlier in October, according to his representatives.

