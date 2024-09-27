Elijah Vue's aunt releases statement following discovery of child's remains

TWO RIVERS (NBC 26) — The aunt of Elijah Vue, the three-year-old boy whose skeletal remains were discovered by a hunter in Two Rivers earlier this month, released a statement on social media regarding the identification of her nephew.

"We, Elijah’s family want to express our deepest gratitude for the overwhelming love, support, and prayers you’ve shown for Elijah. In such a difficult time, your kindness and compassion have brought us great comfort," Linda Vue wrote on Facebook Thursday night.

"We understand that many of you want to honor Elijah in your own special ways, such as through memorial services or virtual vigils," Linda posted around 8 p.m. "Although our family has not been directly involved in the planning of these events, we want you to know how much we appreciate the genuine love and thoughtfulness behind them. Elijah means so much to us, and seeing the impact he’s had on others is both moving and comforting."

She wrote that the family is asking for privacy as they grieve the loss of Elijah, who was first reported missing in February.

As we've previously reported, Katrina Baur, Elijah's mother, released a statement earlier this month through her attorney regarding her son's death, saying she is "devastated." Baur has been charged with child neglect but not in relation to Vue's disappearance or death.