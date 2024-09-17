Katrina Baur, mother of Elijah Vue, releases 1st statement following her son's death

Katrina Baur, the mother of Elijah Vue, has released a statement through her attorney regarding her son's death, saying she is "devastated."

Vue was three-years-old when he was declared missing by Baur's boyfriend, Jesse Vang, in February 2024.

Last Friday, Two Rivers police announced Elijah's remains were found by a hunter on private property in the town of Two Rivers.

"Katrina Baur is devastated by the most recent news, identifying the remains found as Elijah," Baur's lawyer, Amber R. Gratz, told NBC 26's Preston Stober via email. "She had continued to have hope that her little boy would be found alive. At this time, she is mourning the loss of her son.

Both Baur and Vang are each charged with child neglect, but not in relation to Vue's disappearance or his death.