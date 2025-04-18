With Louie still enjoying the wild, NEW Zoo may look for another otter soon

SUAMICO (NBC 26) — The NEW Zoo in Suamico says that, while they're still trying to locate Louie, they might take steps to find another male otter soon if Louie chooses to remain in the wild.

Zoo staff tells NBC 26 they still have cameras set up to try to pick up a pattern of Louie's whereabouts. Otter breeding season ends at the end of this month, so the zoo hopes Louie might come back by then.

If Louie doesn't come back and chooses to remain in the wild, the zoo says they might take steps to find another male otter from another zoo. Staff says Louie was born in the wild, so he has the necessary skills to survive out there.

Otters Louie and Ophelia escaped their habitat at the NEW Zoo in March through a fence which was weakened by a storm.

Ophelia returned about a week later, but Louie remains in the wild.