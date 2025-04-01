Ophelia the otter returns to NEW Zoo, but Louie still missing

SUAMICO (NBC 26) — Ophelia the otter has returned home after she and another otter escaped their habitat during a recent storm.

According to the NEW Zoo's social media, Ophelia was safely secured Friday night, thanks to Suamico Trap, LLC, and she spent a few days behind-the-scenes for observations.

A full veterinary exam yesterday revealed that she is in perfect health.

She's been returned to the regular otter habitat this morning, but she might not always be visible to guests.

Ophelia has always been a bit shy and enjoys tucking into things to take naps throughout the day.

According to the NEW Zoo, "We continue the search for Louie and appreciate folks in the general area of the Zoo to continue to send in your reports of sightings."

Experts say it's otter breeding season, and they expect expect that, as a male otter, Louie is likely ranging a bit further from home than Ophelia did, but it's still likely that he's not all that far away.

Zoo workers are continuing to use motion-activated cameras to track his movement.

