Renting your home in Suamico? You may soon need a license

Suamico is reviewing regulations for short-term rentals in the village

Village Administrator Alex Kaker said Suamico is probably in the minority as a northeast Wisconsin community without these rules in place already

He said the village knows of 14 such homes at this time

The ordinance will apply to any homes being rented short-term for more than 10 nights a year, including any listings on Airbnb or Vrbo

A brand new set of rules is being brought before the Suamico Village Board. I'm your Suamico neighborhood reporter Pari Apostolakos. Why the village wants to make sure they can regulate who can rent homes.

The proposed ordinance would require owners to get a license, which includes a building inspection for anyone who rents their home for more than ten nights of the year. Owners must also require guests to stay at least six nights if the property isn't their primary residence.

Village Administrator Alex Kaker says there are 14 short term rentals in town that they know of. He says at least one person living here has complained to the village about a neighboring rental property.

"We also want to make sure that people who are visiting our village know they can do so safely and that's part of our role here."

He says the ordinance is largely modeled after Ashwaubenon's, and with the NFL Draft coming up next year, he says the village wants any regulations like this to be sorted out ahead of time.

The board will take a look at the ordinance at least twice this month before making a decision. In Suamico, Pari Apostolakos NBC 26.