Green Bay gears up for historic 2025 NFL Draft: 17-month countdown begins

NFL Draft dates set for April 24th-26th, 2025

17 month countdown now underway

2025 is set to be etched in history for Green Bay, as it takes on the monumental task of hosting the NFL Draft. The official dates (April 24-2) have now been revealed, marking the beginning of a 17-month countdown. Typically, draft dates are announced only one year in advance, making Green Bay's extended heads-up all the more noteworthy. So, why the exaggerated anticipation for our city? It's all in the name of meticulous planning for an event of such magnitude, especially in a city of our size.

"Our community and planning for an event of this magnitude is smaller of course than some of the other drat cities so I think for us to have the dates and really for everyone else involved is helpful," says the Director of Public Affairs for the Green Bay Packers, Aaron Popkey.

Green Bay, is no stranger to hosting major sporting events. However, the 2025 NFL Draft presents unique challenges. Brad Toll, President and CEO of Discover Green Bay acknowledges our city's smaller scale compared to some of the other draft host cities. Having the dates well in advance is not only advantageous for Green Bay but also crucial for all parties involved.

While Green Bay may have fewer venue options than larger cities, city leaders are ensuring we will have the necessary space. Hotels, meeting venues, Lambeau Field, and the Resch Complex had been held in reserve until the dates were selected. The demand for these dates was so high, Toll says, that they have had to turn down other business inquiries.

The planning for the 2025 NFL Draft involves the collective effort of more than 30 committees. With the clock ticking, every day counts. As time progresses, more precise decisions will be made about the draft campus layout, including the location of the stage. Once these details are finalized, the rest of the event's components can be organized.

With the city and dates locked in, the only remaining wild card is the weather. As the countdown to the 2025 NFL Draft begins, only Mother Nature knows what to expect.

