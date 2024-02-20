Watch Now
Renting your home in Suamico? A license is now required

The Suamico Village Board unanimously passes their first-ever ordinance for short-term rentals, including properties listed on websites like Airbnb or Vrbo, at their meeting Monday.
Posted at 10:35 PM, Feb 19, 2024
SUAMICO (NBC 26) — People renting out their homes for more than ten nights a year in Suamico, including homes listed on websites like Airbnb or Vrbo, now need to get a license.

An ordinance was put through unanimously by the Village Board at their Monday night meeting. Licenses will only be required for properties zoned residential, so hotels don't apply.

There are also other rules, like one indoor bathroom required for every six occupants. As we have previously reported, the village knows of 14 short-term rentals currently operating.

One Airbnb owner and Suamico resident spoke out at the meeting saying parts of the ordinance are quote "Redundant," and accused the village of trying to stop short-term rentals in Suamico.

The village board president says that is not true and the regulations are in place to protect residents while allowing people to do what they want with their properties.

The cost of the license will be decided at a later date, with the licensing materials due to be ready for the public by April 1.

