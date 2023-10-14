Watch Now
SportsSports Showdown

Actions

Kaukauna, Two Rivers, Kewaunee among top seeds in WIAA football playoffs

Thirty-eight northeastern Wisconsin schools qualified for the WIAA football playoffs, with five earning No. 1 seeds.
With a 41-14 over Appleton East, the Kaukauka Galloping Ghosts win at least a share of the FVA conference crown. If Kimberly wins Friday night, the two teams share the crown.
Posted at 12:29 PM, Oct 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-14 13:40:55-04

Playoff football is here!

Thirty-eight area schools have qualified for the WIAA football postseason, with five earning top seeds: Kaukauna (D2), Two Rivers (D4), Winnebago Lutheran (D5), Kewaunee (D6) and Reedsville (D7).

Notable Level 1 matchups include:

  • No. 7 Appleton North at No. 2 Kimberly (Division 1)
  • No. 7 Ashwaubenon at No. 2 Notre Dame (Division 3)
  • No. 7 Little Chute at No. 2 Luxemburg-Casco (Division 4)
  • No. 6 Sturgeon Bay at No. 3 Wrightstown (Division 5)

Kimberly and Appleton North will face off for the second straight week; the Papermakers beat the Lightning 14-0 to secure a share of the Fox Valley Association championship along with Kaukauna.

Luxemburg-Casco and Little Chute also met during the regular season, with the Spartans winning 35-14 to claim the "LC Trophy."

Click here to view the brackets.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
watch live 2.png

Watch Live