Kaukauna, Two Rivers, Kewaunee among top seeds in WIAA football playoffs

Playoff football is here!

Thirty-eight area schools have qualified for the WIAA football postseason, with five earning top seeds: Kaukauna (D2), Two Rivers (D4), Winnebago Lutheran (D5), Kewaunee (D6) and Reedsville (D7).

Notable Level 1 matchups include:



No. 7 Appleton North at No. 2 Kimberly (Division 1)

No. 7 Ashwaubenon at No. 2 Notre Dame (Division 3)

No. 7 Little Chute at No. 2 Luxemburg-Casco (Division 4)

No. 6 Sturgeon Bay at No. 3 Wrightstown (Division 5)

Kimberly and Appleton North will face off for the second straight week; the Papermakers beat the Lightning 14-0 to secure a share of the Fox Valley Association championship along with Kaukauna.

Luxemburg-Casco and Little Chute also met during the regular season, with the Spartans winning 35-14 to claim the "LC Trophy."

Click here to view the brackets.