FRIDAY NIGHT BLITZ: Bay Port, Luxemburg-Casco, Saint Mary's Springs and more clinch conference titles

Several local high school football teams clinched conference titles and playoff spots on a rainy Friday night to close out the final week of the high school football regular season.

In a back and forth game, Bay Port beat West De Pere 45-34 to win its second straight FRCC North championship.

Luxemburg-Casco, Oconto Falls and Saint Mary's Springs also clinched outright titles in their conferences with wins on Friday.

Kimberly beat Appleton North 14-0 to claim a share of the Fox Valley Association championship along with Kaukauna, which beat Appleton East Thursday night.

