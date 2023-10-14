Watch Now
FRIDAY NIGHT BLITZ: Bay Port, Luxemburg-Casco, Saint Mary's Springs and more clinch conference titles

Bay Port, Luxemburg-Casco, Saint Mary's Springs and Oconto Falls all clinched outright conference titles with wins in the final week of the regular season.
Posted at 11:13 PM, Oct 13, 2023
Several local high school football teams clinched conference titles and playoff spots on a rainy Friday night to close out the final week of the high school football regular season.

In a back and forth game, Bay Port beat West De Pere 45-34 to win its second straight FRCC North championship.

Luxemburg-Casco, Oconto Falls and Saint Mary's Springs also clinched outright titles in their conferences with wins on Friday.

Kimberly beat Appleton North 14-0 to claim a share of the Fox Valley Association championship along with Kaukauna, which beat Appleton East Thursday night.

For other scores from across the state, click here.

