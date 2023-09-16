FRIDAY NIGHT BLITZ: Two Rivers beats Kiel behind Matthias' big night

High school football scores from Friday, September 15 are listed below.
Abundant Life-St. Ambrose 48, Williams Bay 8
Adams-Friendship 40, Poynette 14
Algoma 54, Gillett 30
Alma-Pepin 71, Independence 14
Amery 14, Osceola 10
Antigo 24, Rhinelander 0
Appleton North 42, Oshkosh North 0
Arrowhead 38, Waukesha North 0
Ashwaubenon 34, Green Bay Preble 13
Auburndale 12, Pittsville 6
Badger 43, Wilmot 10
Bangor 38, Brookwood 6
Bay Port 63, Manitowoc 20
Beaver Dam 20, Milton 12
Belmont 26, Kickapoo 0
Berlin 28, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 7
Black Hawk 34, Southwestern 20
Bloomer 56, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 7
Brodhead 54, River Valley 19
Cadott 20, Glenwood City 8
Cambria-Friesland 42, Deerfield 0
Cambridge 48, Dodgeland 20
Cameron 32, Northwestern 14
Cedar Grove-Belgium 27, Manitowoc Lutheran 14
Chippewa Falls 36, Eau Claire North 23
Clayton 59, Shell Lake 14
Columbus 53, Turner 0
Crandon 50, Crivitz 21
Cuba City 28, Belleville 0
Cudahy 7, Shorewood 0
De Pere 35, Green Bay Southwest 7
De Soto 50, Wonewoc-Center/Weston 14
Durand-Arkansaw 16, Elk Mound 15
Edgar 27, Colby 0
Edgerton 49, Whitewater 6
Elcho/White Lake 29, Niagara 8
Elkhorn Area 40, Burlington 35
Evansville 41, Kingdom Prep 12
Florence 46, Laona-Wabeno 6
Fond du Lac 34, Kaukauna 24
Fox Valley Lutheran 35, Denmark 7
Franklin 56, Kenosha Tremper 0
Germantown 15, Brookfield East 0
Gibraltar 53, Wausaukee 22
Gilman 61, Greenwood 0
Grantsburg 17, Ishpeming, Mich. 14
Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 39, Sevastopol 6
Greenfield 29, Grafton 28
Hamilton 48, Brookfield Central 24
Highland 29, Ithaca 0
Hillsboro 28, Boscobel 7
Holmen 30, Tomah 14
Horicon 40, Clinton 35
Hortonville 27, Wisconsin Rapids 16
Howards Grove 42, Hilbert 14
Hudson 46, Menomonie 22
Iola-Scandinavia 48, Assumption 15
Iowa-Grant 38, Riverdale 36
Kenosha Bradford 33, Racine Horlick 26
Kettle Moraine 28, Waukesha South 0
Kewaunee 42, Bonduel 7
Kimberly 42, Appleton East 14
La Crosse Central 44, Baraboo 15
Lancaster 43, Richland Center 10
Lena 57, Suring 0
Lodi 24, Edgewood 0
Lomira 35, Omro 32
Lourdes Academy 45, Pardeeville 32
Luck 52, Frederic 0
Luxemburg-Casco 35, Little Chute 14
Marquette University 35, Menomonee Falls 0
Marshall 59, Waterloo 38
Martin Luther 48, St Thomas More 20
Mauston 39, Wisconsin Dells 37
McFarland 35, Delavan-Darien 19
Medford Area 59, Ashland 6
Melrose-Mindoro 20, Eleva-Strum 8
Menasha 49, Green Bay East 0
Milwaukee South 44, Milwaukee Madison 28
Mineral Point 35, Fennimore 6
Monroe 27, Jefferson 10
Mount Horeb 44, Monona Grove 32
Muskego 31, Mukwonago 21
Neenah 42, Oshkosh West 20
Neillsville 24, Mondovi 16
New Berlin West 35, New Berlin Eisenhower 7
New Lisbon 26, Royall 22
North Crawford 44, Wisconsin Heights 0
Oak Creek 31, Kenosha Indian Trail 0
Oakfield 43, Valley Christian 8
Oconto 32, Mishicot 20
Onalaska 36, La Crosse Logan 35
Oostburg 39, Random Lake 0
Pewaukee 57, Milwaukee Lutheran 14
Phillips 50, Chequamegon 20
Platteville 21, Prairie du Chien 0
Plymouth 35, Kewaskum 7
Port Washington 42, Ripon 0
Potosi 52, Benton/Scales Mound IL/Shullsburg 6
Prairie Farm 56, Cornell 6
Racine St. Catherine's 60, Brown Deer 7
Reedsville 26, Ozaukee 14
Regis 16, Fall Creek 14
Rice Lake 34, Baldwin-Woodville 28
Saint Croix Central 42, Prescott 13
Shawano 36, Waupaca 27
Sheboygan Falls 23, Waupun 14
Sheboygan South 50, Green Bay West 14
Slinger 42, West Bend West 7
Somerset 30, Ellsworth 28
Southern Door 54, Marinette 14
Sparta 21, Reedsburg Area 13
Spring Valley 42, Clear Lake 15
St. Croix Falls 39, Spooner 0
Stanley-Boyd 42, Osseo-Fairchild 0
Stevens Point 28, D.C. Everest 16
Sturgeon Bay 36, Peshtigo 2
Sun Prairie 40, Sun Prairie West 7
Three Lakes def. Goodman-Pembine, forfeit
Two Rivers 41, Kiel 20
Waterford 37, Union Grove 0
Watertown Luther Prep 41, Shoreland Lutheran 0
Waunakee 69, Watertown 7
Wausau East 44, Appleton West 0
Wausau West 35, Marshfield 0
West Allis Hale 42, West Allis Central 0
West De Pere 21, Pulaski 13
Westby 47, Arcadia 6
Westfield 20, Dodgeville 8
Westosha Central 42, Beloit Memorial 21
Winnebago Lutheran Academy 35, Campbellsport 14
Winneconne 39, New London 6
Wittenberg-Birnamwood 27, Amherst 22
Wrightstown 15, Freedom 14
Xavier 41, Seymour 8
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/