FRIDAY NIGHT BLITZ: Two Rivers beats Kiel behind Matthias' big night

Two Rivers senior running back Chase Matthias had 225 total yards and three touchdowns as the Purple Raiders beat Kiel 41-20 to improve to 5-0 on the season.
Posted at 11:13 PM, Sep 15, 2023
High school football scores from Friday, September 15 are listed below.

Abundant Life-St. Ambrose 48, Williams Bay 8

Adams-Friendship 40, Poynette 14

Algoma 54, Gillett 30

Alma-Pepin 71, Independence 14

Amery 14, Osceola 10

Antigo 24, Rhinelander 0

Appleton North 42, Oshkosh North 0

Arrowhead 38, Waukesha North 0

Ashwaubenon 34, Green Bay Preble 13

Auburndale 12, Pittsville 6

Badger 43, Wilmot 10

Bangor 38, Brookwood 6

Bay Port 63, Manitowoc 20

Beaver Dam 20, Milton 12

Belmont 26, Kickapoo 0

Berlin 28, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 7

Black Hawk 34, Southwestern 20

Bloomer 56, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 7

Brodhead 54, River Valley 19

Cadott 20, Glenwood City 8

Cambria-Friesland 42, Deerfield 0

Cambridge 48, Dodgeland 20

Cameron 32, Northwestern 14

Cedar Grove-Belgium 27, Manitowoc Lutheran 14

Chippewa Falls 36, Eau Claire North 23

Clayton 59, Shell Lake 14

Columbus 53, Turner 0

Crandon 50, Crivitz 21

Cuba City 28, Belleville 0

Cudahy 7, Shorewood 0

De Pere 35, Green Bay Southwest 7

De Soto 50, Wonewoc-Center/Weston 14

Durand-Arkansaw 16, Elk Mound 15

Edgar 27, Colby 0

Edgerton 49, Whitewater 6

Elcho/White Lake 29, Niagara 8

Elkhorn Area 40, Burlington 35

Evansville 41, Kingdom Prep 12

Florence 46, Laona-Wabeno 6

Fond du Lac 34, Kaukauna 24

Fox Valley Lutheran 35, Denmark 7

Franklin 56, Kenosha Tremper 0

Germantown 15, Brookfield East 0

Gibraltar 53, Wausaukee 22

Gilman 61, Greenwood 0

Grantsburg 17, Ishpeming, Mich. 14

Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 39, Sevastopol 6

Greenfield 29, Grafton 28

Hamilton 48, Brookfield Central 24

Highland 29, Ithaca 0

Hillsboro 28, Boscobel 7

Holmen 30, Tomah 14

Horicon 40, Clinton 35

Hortonville 27, Wisconsin Rapids 16

Howards Grove 42, Hilbert 14

Hudson 46, Menomonie 22

Iola-Scandinavia 48, Assumption 15

Iowa-Grant 38, Riverdale 36

Kenosha Bradford 33, Racine Horlick 26

Kettle Moraine 28, Waukesha South 0

Kewaunee 42, Bonduel 7

Kimberly 42, Appleton East 14

La Crosse Central 44, Baraboo 15

Lancaster 43, Richland Center 10

Lena 57, Suring 0

Lodi 24, Edgewood 0

Lomira 35, Omro 32

Lourdes Academy 45, Pardeeville 32

Luck 52, Frederic 0

Luxemburg-Casco 35, Little Chute 14

Marquette University 35, Menomonee Falls 0

Marshall 59, Waterloo 38

Martin Luther 48, St Thomas More 20

Mauston 39, Wisconsin Dells 37

McFarland 35, Delavan-Darien 19

Medford Area 59, Ashland 6

Melrose-Mindoro 20, Eleva-Strum 8

Menasha 49, Green Bay East 0

Milwaukee South 44, Milwaukee Madison 28

Mineral Point 35, Fennimore 6

Monroe 27, Jefferson 10

Mount Horeb 44, Monona Grove 32

Muskego 31, Mukwonago 21

Neenah 42, Oshkosh West 20

Neillsville 24, Mondovi 16

New Berlin West 35, New Berlin Eisenhower 7

New Lisbon 26, Royall 22

North Crawford 44, Wisconsin Heights 0

Oak Creek 31, Kenosha Indian Trail 0

Oakfield 43, Valley Christian 8

Oconto 32, Mishicot 20

Onalaska 36, La Crosse Logan 35

Oostburg 39, Random Lake 0

Pewaukee 57, Milwaukee Lutheran 14

Phillips 50, Chequamegon 20

Platteville 21, Prairie du Chien 0

Plymouth 35, Kewaskum 7

Port Washington 42, Ripon 0

Potosi 52, Benton/Scales Mound IL/Shullsburg 6

Prairie Farm 56, Cornell 6

Racine St. Catherine's 60, Brown Deer 7

Reedsville 26, Ozaukee 14

Regis 16, Fall Creek 14

Rice Lake 34, Baldwin-Woodville 28

Saint Croix Central 42, Prescott 13

Shawano 36, Waupaca 27

Sheboygan Falls 23, Waupun 14

Sheboygan South 50, Green Bay West 14

Slinger 42, West Bend West 7

Somerset 30, Ellsworth 28

Southern Door 54, Marinette 14

Sparta 21, Reedsburg Area 13

Spring Valley 42, Clear Lake 15

St. Croix Falls 39, Spooner 0

Stanley-Boyd 42, Osseo-Fairchild 0

Stevens Point 28, D.C. Everest 16

Sturgeon Bay 36, Peshtigo 2

Sun Prairie 40, Sun Prairie West 7

Three Lakes def. Goodman-Pembine, forfeit

Two Rivers 41, Kiel 20

Waterford 37, Union Grove 0

Watertown Luther Prep 41, Shoreland Lutheran 0

Waunakee 69, Watertown 7

Wausau East 44, Appleton West 0

Wausau West 35, Marshfield 0

West Allis Hale 42, West Allis Central 0

West De Pere 21, Pulaski 13

Westby 47, Arcadia 6

Westfield 20, Dodgeville 8

Westosha Central 42, Beloit Memorial 21

Winnebago Lutheran Academy 35, Campbellsport 14

Winneconne 39, New London 6

Wittenberg-Birnamwood 27, Amherst 22

Wrightstown 15, Freedom 14

Xavier 41, Seymour 8

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

