FRIDAY NIGHT BLITZ: Tickets punched! Luxemburg-Casco, Wrightstown heading to state football

Two teams from the North Eastern Conference are both headed to Madison with a chance to win WIAA state football championships.

Luxemburg-Casco and Wrightstown both punched their tickets to Camp Randall on Friday, winning their respective Level 4 playoff games.

The Spartans won a thriller over powerhouse Waukesha Catholic Memorial, 23-21, as Trace Schoenebeck drilled a 25-yard field goal in the final seconds of the game. For the second straight week, LC rallied back for the win after after losing a second half lead.

"It's just amazing," Spartans head coach Neil Seering said. "I believe in God and the faith that we have. And for our players and our coaches and our communities... 'Brotherhood of Belief' is real."

"These guys deserve it," Seering said. "That's an 80-yard drive to win the game against a team that's went to state multiple times. I couldn't be prouder to coach this team. God put me in the right place with these guys and all the glory goes to Him."

The Spartans are in the state championship for the first time in program history. They will play Lodi in the Division 4 title game next Thursday at 7:00 p.m.

Wrightstown, meanwhile, led wire-to-wire in its 33-12 victory over St. Croix Falls. The Tigers are seeking their fourth state title and first since 2011. They will play La Crosse Aquinas Thursday at 4:00 p.m. in the Division 5 state championship.

