Friday Night Blitz: Luxemburg-Casco reaches Level 4 for first time in program history

Kimberly, Kaukauna, Notre Dame, Luxemburg-Casco, Wrightstown, Kewaunee and Reedsville all won Friday to advance to the WIAA state football semifinals.

After losing a ten point lead late, Luxemburg-Casco stormed back to beat Two Rivers 24-21 on a fourth quarter touchdown pass from Max Ronsman to Trace Schoenebeck.

"We made Level 4, no team has ever done it before," Ronsman said after the game. "We're the first team to do it in school history. It feels amazing."

"It means the world," Spartans head coach Neil Seering said. "I've been here for 18 years. This is for all those kids that we've coached. It's for everyone in our communities. These coaches did an awesome job.

"I'm just so happy for these kids," Seering said. "We get to spend one more week with them guaranteed."

For other scores, click here to view the WIAA brackets.