'He's got a lot of talent in him': Luxemburg-Casco's linemen embrace the chance to block for star quarterback

LUXEMBURG, Wis. (NBC 26) — Led by their star quarterback, Luxemburg-Casco's football team is just one win away from an outright North Eastern Conference championship.

Max Ronsman has accounted for more than 2,000 total yards and 24 touchdowns in leading the Spartans to a 7-1 record, but he hasn't done it alone.

"Our (offensive) line is really good," Ronsman said prior to Thursday's practice. "They like to push. They go at it."

The five up front pave the way, and Ronsman pays them back by bringing them cookies every victory Monday.

"They're amazing," senior lineman Brett Yunk said. "What can I say? It's a cookie!"

It's a tradition that predates Ronsman, but head coach Neil Seering first learned of it on Thursday.

"Actually when I was just walking past (during the interview) that's the first time I really knew that," Seering laughed. "But that's okay! They take care of that stuff on their own. And it wasn't from me - which is important."

LC's got a gritty, player-led group that embraces the dirty work.

And it doesn't get any dirtier than what's expected this week - with rain, wind and a fall chill expected to roll in on Friday.

"It's going to be a fun one," senior lineman Ryland Day said. "We'll be in our white jerseys, so... muddy game."

"I'm thinking the parents are feeling bad that they're gonna have to wash those jerseys," Yunk added. "Otherwise I'm feeling great about it."

Luxemburg-Casco plays at Wrightstown Friday night. If the Spartans win, they win the NEC outright. If the Tigers win, the teams would share the conference title.