2,000 points as a junior? Southern Door's Daoust proving to be an all-time great scorer

ALGOMA, Wis. (NBC 26) — Add another milestone to Drew Daoust's mantle.
The Southern Door basketball star scored his 2,000th career point in a win over Algoma Thursday, becoming just the 52nd player in Wisconsin high school basketball history to reach that mark.
Daoust, only a junior, is also one of the fastest to get there.
- Daoust needed seven points to hit 2,000. He got there with a lay-up about halfway through the first half.
- He scored 35 points in the game, right around his season average of 34.4.
- The Eagles beat Algoma 66-45 to improve to 12-0 in Packerland Conference play, one game ahead of second-place Kewaunee.
- The state's all-time scoring record is 3,391, held by Anthony Pieper who played at Wausaukee in the early 1990s.
- Daoust would have to average around more than 40 points per game to reach that mark, but at his current pace he could join Pieper as the second Wisconsin player to score 3,000 career points.
- It's the latest in a long line of accolades for Daoust, who also broke the Door County scoring record earlier this season.