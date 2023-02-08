With the help of his brother, Southern Door sophomore Daoust already has 1,000 career points

BRUSSELS, Wis. (NBC 26) — Last Tuesday against Two Rivers, Southern Door sophomore Drew Daoust scored his 1,000th career point, becoming the fastest player in Door County history to reach the milestone.

"For a sophomore to be hitting 1,000 points not even remotely close to the end of the season... it's kind of unheard of in this area," Eagles head coach Josh VandenBush said.

Daoust realizes the significance, but said it hasn't sunk in quite yet.

"It's hard to process," the sophomore guard said. "I can't really see myself doing it right now.

"I'm in the moment," he continued. "I'm so present that I don't even see it, I'm just going out there and play every game."

BASKETBALL RUNS IN THE FAMILY

Both of Daoust's older brothers - Kyle and Alex - played at Southern Door. His mom, Tonya Debroux, starred for the Eagles in the early 90s and went on to play collegiately at UW-Eau Claire.

"Ever since Drew was probably four years old he was in a gym, traveling with us to AAU tournaments," his older brother Alex laughed. "He's been around basketball his whole life so I don't think he really had a choice."

Alex is now an assistant on Southern Door's staff and is a big reason for Drew's development.

"We put a lot of work in this offseason and it shows," Alex said. "You don't score one thousand (points) your sophomore year on accident."

"They goof around a lot and you can tell they are brothers," VandenBush said. "Alex holds him more accountable than he holds any other player. I think it makes the moments like the thousand points the other day, I think it makes it special for him."

The relationship is also paying dividends off the court.

"We ride to games together and everything," Drew said. "And on the way home, we'll talk about anything. Anything I want to talk to him about, he's there for me and it means a lot."

MORE TO COME

At his current pace, Daoust is a lock to break the Door County record. In fact, he could pass 2,000 points as soon as next season, something less than 50 players in state history have done.

"That is an attainable goal," VandenBush said. "I think that's what his next goal is. I don't think he should worry so much about the Door County or the school record. I think his mind is set on that 2,000 mark."

History beckons, but no matter how much he scores, he'll always be chasing at least one of Alex's records.

"I just told him as soon as he passed me in points, I was like 'you'll never pass me in assists,'" Alex said. "That's kind of the bond we have. That's what I told him immediately and I'm sticking to it."

Daoust is starting to receive preliminary interest from Division I schools. This week, he's nominated for the Prep Hoops National Player of the Week award. You can vote by clicking the link below.