Southern Door's Daoust breaks Door County high school scoring record

BRUSSELS, Wis. (NBC 26) — Door County basketball has a new all-time scoring leader.

Southern Door's Drew Daoust scored 29 points in a 73-63 win over Algoma Tuesday night, and along the way eclipsed the county's high school basketball scoring record of 1,566 points.

"It was surreal," Daoust said. "A lot of people have walked through Door County and to be the leader of all that is unreal."

"He puts in the work, man," Eagles coach Josh VandenBush said. "He's in here day and night, sometimes you have to kick him out. I wish I could take credit for how good he is but he definitely puts in the work on his own to be where he's at."



Dauost, just a junior, is on pace to surpass 2,000 career points later on this season. That's a milestone only 51 players in state history have reached.

Only one player - Wausaukee's Anthony Pieper, the state's all-time leading scorer with 3,391 - has surpassed 3,000 points. That number is not out of the question for Daoust.

"It's been mentioned a couple of times," he said, smiling. "It's a possibility."

With the win, Southern Door improves to 4-3 and 4-0 in Packerland Conference play. The Eagles have won conference titles in eight of the last nine seasons.