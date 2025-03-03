UW-Oshkosh women's basketball to host NCAA DIII Regional, Titans face Calvin in 1st round

OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — The UW-Oshkosh women’s basketball team is set to compete for a national title after earning an at-large bid to the Division III NCAA Tournament.

They are going dancing 💃 🏀 🏆 @UWOWBB1 is set to compete in this year's @ncaadiii tournament and will play Calvin University this Friday ⏰ #GoldStandard pic.twitter.com/il9VGwKPCd — UW-Oshkosh Athletics (@UWOshkoshTitans) March 3, 2025

UW-Oshkosh hosts Calvin University (Mich.), Bethel University (Minn.) and DePauw University (Ind.) in a four-team, three-game regional tournament at Kolf Sports Center on Friday and Saturday (March 7-8).

The Titans (23-4), who are appearing in the Division III Tournament for the 20th time in program history and the sixth consecutive season, opened the season with 17 straight wins.

Best day of the year … every time. Proud to be back in the 💃 Incredibly tough draw. Time to get to work 🔨 🧰 🦺 https://t.co/biIfLNVOmJ — Brad Fischer (@UWOCoachFischer) March 3, 2025

Calvin (18-10) is Oshkosh’s first-round opponent. The Knights won the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association tournament title by defeating No. 11 Trine University (Ind.) in the championship. The Titans are 2-1 against Calvin in the Division III Tournament, posting a 61-59 win on the road in the second round of the 1999 tournament and a 63-55 win at home in 2017. The Knights won the 2015 second-round matchup in Grand Rapids, Mich.

Bethel and DePauw play in the first game of the regional at 4:30 p.m. Friday, while UW-Oshkosh will face Calvin in the second game at 7 p.m.

The winners of the first-round games will meet Saturday at 7 p.m., with the regional champion advancing to a to-be-determined sectional site on March 14-15. The eight sectional champions will travel to Salem, Va., for the semifinal and national championship games March 20-22 at the Cregger Center.

UW-Oshkosh is one of five teams from the WIAC to compete in the national tournament and one of eight programs representing Wisconsin. UW-Stevens Point (18-8) travels to Gustavus Adolphus, while Wisconsin Lutheran College (21-7) and UW-Stout (19-7) will host Ripon College (23-4) and former WIAC member UW-Superior (17-10). UW-Whitewater (22-6) hosts UW-La Crosse (16-11), the final team to qualify for the tournament.