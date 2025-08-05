Man charged with reckless homicide in connection to Shawano County deadly crash

SHAWANO COUNTY (NBC 26) — An 18-year-old man has been charged with reckless homicide in connection to a June deadly crash in the Town of Seneca, court records show.

Collyn Jorgenson, 18, was charged on Monday with first-degree reckless homicide, first-degree reckless injury and resisting or obstructing an officer.

The charges stem from a deadly crash that claimed the life of a 14-year-old in June in the Town of Seneca in Shawano County.

According to a criminal complaint, Jorgenson first stated someone else was driving the car, but he later on admitted he was the driver. He also admitted to speeding and losing control of the vehicle. Data from a phone application showed the car was traveling in excess of 100 mph, with a top speed of 122 mph. Jorgenson was also cited with 15 citations in connection to the crash.

A 14-year-old boy from Seymour was pronounced dead at the scene. Another passenger in the car sustained a broken leg, according to the criminal complaint.

During a court hearing on Monday, a judge ordered the 18-year-old to be held with a $80,000 cash bond with conditions. Conditions include no contact with one of the surviving victims of the crash, absolute sobriety, no traveling outside of the state without court approval, and no possession of Delta THC products regardless of legal status.

He is scheduled to be in court again next Monday.