Appleton police investigate body found in wooded area

APPLETON (NBC 26) — A person's body was discovered in a wooded area in Appleton Monday morning, and authorities confirm they're investigating the details that led to the person's death.

According to Appleton Police Lt. Meghan Cash, investigators were notified about the person's body Monday, and they're working to learn what happened.

Lt. Cash says the person's body was discovered in a wooded area near the 1000 block of South Oneida.

We asked Lieutenant Cash whether the person was a man or woman or whether they knew the person's age, and Lt. Cash says police are waiting to release those details.

