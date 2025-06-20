Boy dies in Shawano County crash, 2 others recovering

TOWN OF SENECA (NBC 26) — A Seymour-area boy is dead, and two other people are recovering from a crash reported last night in the Town of Seneca.

According to the Shawano County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to the roll-over crash at County Highway D and County Highway J just after 6 p.m. Thursday.

They say a male juvenile passenger was found unresponsive, and despite life-saving measures, he died at the scene.

The man driving the vehicle and another juvenile male passenger were all right, but they were taken to the hospital to be checked.

Authorities believe speed was a factor in the crash, and we're waiting to learn whether any charges or tickets will be filed.

Deputies say all the people in the vehicle were from the Seymour area.

Please stay with NBC 26 as we work to learn more details.