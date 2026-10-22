Confidential tip line led investigators to Bonduel principal sexual assault arrest

SHAWANO (NBC 26) — Shawano County investigators say the case against the Bonduel associate principal charged with sexual assault started when they received a tip via Speak Up, Speak Out, which is a confidential tip line for students to voice any school-related concerns.



Speak Up, Speak Out, or SUSO, is a Wisconsin Department of Justice program that began in 2020.

Since its inception, SUSO has collected more than 25,000 tips from across the state.

Anyone, not just students, can report a tip.

Tips can cover a variety of concerns, including bullying, drugs, weapons or sexual misconduct.

The Shawano County Sheriff’s Office says it received an anonymous tip through Speak Up Speak Out, or SUSO.

The tip regarded an alleged sexual assault involving a staff member at Bonduel Middle and High School. We now know that the staff member is associate principal Kaitlyn Hintz.

SUSO is designed as a confidential way for students to report concerns like sexual assault.

Since the program's inception, the DOJ has received more than 25,000 tips from students across the state.

During the 2024-25 school year alone, there were 6,946 tips, according to the program's annual report.

“I’m very proud of every tip that comes in," DOJ Office of School Safety director, Trish Kilpin, says. “We have to have a place that youth can go for these really difficult situations. It’s hard for youth to come forward and share what they’re experiencing. We need to reduce the barriers to doing that by having programs like SUSO.”

After receiving a tip, the DOJ then contacts the necessary school or law enforcement officials to respond.

“So that either something can be prevented from happening, or in cases where harm has already occurred, we can mitigate the impact of that harm," Kilpin says.

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Confidential tip line led investigators to Bonduel principal arrest

It’s free for schools to use, and community members or parents can also report tips. The line is available 24/7, 365 days a year.

Students can report any concern– from depression and anxiety to sexual misconduct– but when SUSO began in 2020, it was created to help prevent school shootings and school violence.

“We see the harm and damage after school violence, and it takes such a toll on communities and on families," Kilpin says. “We know that more than 3/4ths of the time, when there is a school shooting, somebody knew about that person’s plan to attack that school, and so we want to have opportunities for people to report those types of concerns early, so we can prevent violence from occurring.”

Kilpin says in total, they’ve received more than 600 tips relating to possible school attacks.

“Sometimes that’s hard for youth, it’s hard for them to speak up in general," she says. "They may not have the trust, or motivation to say something. They may be nervous about being ostracized, or their peers rejecting them, or someone finding out that they shared the concern.”

Whether it’s for school shootings or sexual misconduct, Kiplin says SUSO creates a culture where student voices can be heard.

“Every time, we have an opportunity to connect with youth in the situation that they’re facing and support them," she says. "It helps to build that culture that says you’re important, and you matter, and when you have concerns they need to be handled well.”

Ways to report a tip:

