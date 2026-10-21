Bonduel educator charged with sexual assault of a child

SHAWANO (NBC 26) — An Associate Principal at Bonduel Middle/High School was charged Wednesday with multiple counts of sexual assault of a child, court records show.

Kaitlyn Hintz, 32, was arrested Monday after investigators said they received a tip on Friday through Speak Up/Speak Out Wisconsin regarding allegations of sexual misconduct by the staff member.

On Wednesday, Hintz was charged with repeated sexual assault of the same child, second-degree sexual assault of a child, and child enticement.

Hintz is scheduled to appear before a judge at 1 p.m. Wednesday.