Bonduel educator arrested for alleged sexual misconduct

BONDUEL — An educator at the Bonduel Middle/High School was arrested for suspicion of sexual misconduct, the Shawano County sheriff said Monday night.

Investigators said they initially received a tip on Friday through Speak Up/Speak Out Wisconsin regarding allegations of sexual misconduct by the staff member. After numerous interviews, the individual was arrested on Monday.

NBC 26 is withholding the name and title of the individual at this time because they have not been formally charged in Shawano County.

This is a developing story.

