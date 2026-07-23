$2,500 reward offered in Shawano County dog shooting case

SHAWANO COUNTY (NBC 26) — The Center for a Humane Economy and the Wisconsin Puppy Mill Project are offering a $2,500 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of whoever shot and abused a dog found in Shawano County earlier this month.

The dog, named Sunny, was found July 15 near Cedar Drive and Maple Road in the Town of Maple Grove with multiple gunshot wounds, a broken leg and other serious injuries. Investigators believe he had been injured two to four days before he was found.

“It’s hard to fathom the level of cruelty that this sweet boy was subjected to,” said Paul Collins, Wisconsin state director for Animal Wellness Action and the Center for a Humane Economy. “There is no justification for the abhorrent acts committed against Sunny, and we are asking that anyone with information about this horrendous act come forward. We want to see the person(s) responsible for this brought to justice without delay.”

Authorities say the approximately 8-year-old, 35-pound mixed-breed dog has a microchip registered to an out-of-state individual. Investigators are working to identify previous owners or shelters that may have cared for him.

The Shawano County Humane Society shared an update earlier this week, saying veterinarians have discovered several broken ribs and another gunshot wound that was not found during Sunny's initial examination.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Shawano County Sheriff’s Department at 715- 526-3111 or email tips@animalwellnessaction.org.