Dog found shot multiple times in Shawano County now has broken ribs, faces surgery

SHAWANO (NBC 26) — The dog found with multiple gunshot wounds in Shawano County is stable but still has a long road to recovery.

The Shawano County Humane Society shared an update Tuesday, saying veterinarians have discovered several broken ribs and another gunshot wound that was not found during Sunny's initial examination.

Sunny is being treated at Specialized Veterinary Care of Shawano. If he remains strong enough, he's expected to undergo surgery Wednesday or Thursday.

Shawano Human Society Left: Original photo from when Sunny was found.

Right: Current photo of Sunny resting in the hospital.

Right now, the humane society says the focus is on keeping him comfortable and giving him every chance to heal.

The organization also thanked the community for the overwhelming support since Sunny's story was first shared.

(Click here to see our previous reporting on Sunny.)

"Your love, support, and donations have meant so much to our staff as we care for this sweet boy," the humane society wrote in a Facebook post.

Shawano County Human Society Sunny Faces Surgery After New Injuries Found

The Shawano County Sheriff's Office continues to investigate how Sunny was injured.

Sunny was found July 15 near Cedar Drive and Maple Road in the Town of Maple Grove with eight gunshot wounds, a broken leg and other serious injuries. Investigators believe he had been hurt two to four days before he was found.

Authorities say the approximately 8-year-old, 35-pound mixed-breed dog has a microchip registered to an out-of-state individual. Investigators are working to identify previous owners or shelters that may have cared for him.

Shawano County Human Society The image shows Sunny after he was found in Shawano County with eight gunshot wounds, a broken leg, and other serious injuries in the Town of Maple Grove.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Shawano County Sheriff's Office non-emergency line at 715-526-3111 or Deputy Josh Heider at josh.heider@shawanocountywi.gov.

The Humane Society is continuing to accept donations to help cover Sunny's medical care.