Dog found with 8 gunshot wounds in Shawano County

SHAWANO COUNTY (NBC 26) — Shawano County authorities are investigating after a dog was found with eight gunshot wounds, a broken leg and other serious injuries in the Town of Maple Grove.

The Shawano County Sheriff’s Office said the brown mixed-breed dog, now named Sunny, was discovered July 15 near Cedar Drive and Maple Road and taken to Specialized Veterinary Care of Shawano for emergency treatment. The dog is now under the care of the Shawano County Humane Society.

Sunny, who is about 8 years old and weighs roughly 35 pounds, is believed to have been injured two to four days before being found, according to investigators.

Authorities said the dog has a microchip registered to an out-of-state individual, and investigators are working to identify previous owners or shelters that may have cared for the animal.

No suspects or witnesses have been identified. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Shawano County Sheriff’s Office at 715-526-3111 or email Deputy Josh Heider at josh.heider@shawanocountywi.gov.

The humane society is accepting donations to help cover Sunny’s medical treatment.