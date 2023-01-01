Preston Stober is a farm boy from the Midwest who loves stories.

Prior to joining the NBC 26 team, Preston studied Broadcast Media Productions at the University of Cincinnati. Aside from enjoying the delicacy of Skyline Chili, he worked for ESPN+ broadcasts, reported for Bally Sports, did play-by-play for Kings Hammer Soccer Club, and interned at WCPO 9 News in Cincinnati.

As mentioned, Preston grew up on a grain farm near Ohio’s eastern border. He always had a passion for storytelling and got his first broadcast job calling baseball and girls’ basketball games on the local radio station.

Aside from news, Preston loves the outdoors and is always looking for new places to explore. He is very excited to take on Wisconsin and harbors no ill-will about the Badgers “poaching” of his beloved Bearcats football coach, Luke Fickell!

Preston is NBC 26's Neighborhood reporter covering Manitowoc and the Lakeshore region. If you see him out in the community, feel free to say hello and even ask for a mint, as he always has some on him.

You can also connect with Preston on Instagram, Facebook, or Twitter. Do you have a story idea or tip? His email ispreston.stober@nbc26.com

