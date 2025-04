ASHWAUBENON (NBC 26) — An 18-year-old man died Saturday night after a motorcycle crash last night on Ashland Avenue at the corner of Mike McCarthy Way, the Ashwaubenon Police Department says.

The man was driving the motorcycle when he collided with a vehicle operated by an elderly driver who suffered non-life threatening injuries, according to authorities.

Police say the elderly driver was taken to the hospital and is recovering. Ashwaubenon Police say that the investigation is still ongoing.