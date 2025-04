MONTPELIER — One person is dead after nine individuals were involved in a crash in Kewaunee County today, according to the Kewaunee County Sheriff's Department.

Several of the people in the two-car crash have been taken to the hospital, although the seriousness of those injuries is unknown.

The sheriff's office says the crash happened at the corner of County Highway AB and County Highway F in the town of Montpelier.

The Kewaunee Sheriff's Office says the crash remains under investigation.