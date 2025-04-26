Savor the moment; Fans share excitement of watching the NFL Draft in person

Fans of the Green Bay Packers and other teams from across the country gathered to witness an unforgettable experience during the NFL Draft in Titletown.

The atmosphere was electric, as supporters cheered for their teams and celebrated the opportunity to see the draft unfold live in Green Bay.

"It's huge to come to Green Bay. We've got to have them back," said one excited Packers fan.

For many fans, this event is more than just a chance to watch their team select new players; it's an opportunity to engage with the community and revel in the spirit of the NFL.

One attendee noted, "This really brings out the community and everyone else to enjoy the NFL."

"When we got our first pick, it was pretty cool to see all of the Packers fans chanting, 'Go Pack Go,'” said one fan. “It's just an unreal feeling to be honest with you."

But it wasn't just Packers fans who descended on Green Bay.

“I was hoping for Will Johnson, but we traded down though,” commented one Bears fan.

“I don't go to Pittsburgh a lot, so it's awesome for them to get out here. It's just sweet. Small community, so to get something like this is awesome," said a Steelers fan.

Another local fan reflected on the rarity of such an event in Green Bay, stating, “I couldn't ask for more out of Green Bay right here. I feel like this is a once-in-50-year type of thing for Green Bay.”

As day two of the draft came to a close, one chant resonated loudest among the crowd: "Go Pack Go!"

Fans still have one more day to cheer on their new players, with the final day expected to feature more draft picks than the previous two days combined. The excitement in Titletown is far from over, and as fans continue to gather, they look forward to more unforgettable moments.