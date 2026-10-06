Winneconne school board recall petition rejected; former administrator speaks out at meeting

OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — Petitions to recall two Winneconne Community School District board members have been rejected.

Recall petition signatures targeting WCSD Board President Kati Calewarts and Vice President Dean Ackmann were certified insufficient by board clerk Kari Flagg. The reason why remains unclear. NBC 26 has put in an open records request to learn more.

Petition organizers say they recorded more than 4,600 signatures, more than enough to force a recall election. They say they plan to appeal to the Wisconsin Elections Commission.

"My initial reaction was just devastation," said recall petition signer Kristen Woods, who says she hopes the Wisconsin Elections Commission intervenes and overturns the decision.

"Then we can have an election," Woods said. "Then the voices can be heard again, and if that really means that I'm wrong and the community wants them to stay, then they can vote them back in if they want."

Also Monday, the board created an ad hoc committee to search for an interim district administrator.

"Tonight, I asked the board to approve the formation of a new committee," Calewarts said. "In my thinking, it would to kind of sift through and then bring things back to the — everything would come back to the full board. Just like our other committees."

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Winneconne school board recall petition rejected; organizers plan to appeal

This comes after the board last week accepted the retirement of former District Administrator Peggy Larson, who later spoke during public comment.

"I'm deeply saddened to be leaving this part of my life behind," Larson said, reading a prepared statement.

Fighting through tears, Larson turned her microphone around to speak directly to the audience. In her speech, she specifically thanked the "Winneconne Strong" organization, which is the group leading the recall efforts against Calewarts and Ackmann.

"Never doubt that a small group of committed citizens can change the world. Indeed, it's the only thing that ever has," Larson said.

Larson was placed on leave in August following an investigation. She retired last week, but in a statement released days later said retirement was "not in her plans."

NBC 26 reached out to the Wisconsin Elections Commission for comment on the recall dismissal but did not receive a response. About two weeks ago, NBC 26 also requested open records pertaining to the investigation into Larson by the school board but has yet to receive them.

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