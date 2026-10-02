Winneconne Administrator speaks out

OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — On Friday morning, former District Administrator for the Winneconne Community School District, Margaret "Peggy" Larson, released a statement via her lawyer regarding her retirement.

The statement says that "retirement was not part of Peggy’s plans", but that it was the best option presented to her. The School Board accepted Larson's retirement in a 4-2 vote at September 30's meeting.

After the retirement vote, Winneconne School Board Member Jill Verich called into question how voluntary Larson's retirement was.

"Peggy understands that records relating to the circumstances preceding her retirement may be released in response to public records requests. She wants to be clear that she disagrees with the investigation, its conclusions, and certain assertions made by the investigator," said her lawyer's statement, "Those conclusions do not reflect Peggy’s understanding of the events or the values that have guided her throughout her career."

NBC 26 has requested from the school district the investigative records mentioned by Larson, but has not yet received them.

This announcement comes after Winneconne community members filled school board meetings in support of Larson, and a recall effort is underway against School Board president Kati Calewarts and Vice president Dean Ackmann.

School Board Member Jill Verich has previously argued that no decisions regarding Larson's retirement should be made until after the recall effort is over.