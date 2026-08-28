Winneconne school district superintendent placed on leave

WINNECONNE (NBC 26) — The Winneconne Community School District's top administrator Peggy Larson, has been placed on leave, according to a statement from district officials.

"On Monday, August 24, 2026, the School Board for the Winneconne Community School District placed District Administrator Margaret Larson on paid administrative leave pending further consideration of an internal investigation authorized by the Board.

The Board President will provide further information about acting District administration leadership at a later date. On behalf of the District Administrator, communications requiring the District Administrator’s attention should be directed to Mr. Joe Pitsch, Director of Learning.

Board President Kati Calewarts

Board of Education, Winneconne Community School District"

Earlier this week, NBC 26 reported on recall efforts targeting Winneconne's school board leadership. Neighborhood reporter Hayden Bailey will have more on this update later on NBC 26 News at 5 and 6.