'We need some more crosswalks': Witness, police give details on deadly hit-and-run

Police released more details Thursday about Wednesday's hit-and-run crash in Oshkosh: the driver involved is a 69-year-old Oshkosh man who was driving a minivan

The driver was arrested for felony hit and run causing death, but the Winnebago County District Attorney's office has yet to charge him

The crash is still under investigation, so it is unclear whether speeding or intoxication were factors

Video shows the perspective of a witness and some surveillance footage from a business near the scene

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

This is an update on a deadly hit-and-run crash that killed a man who was walking at this intersection Wednesday night. Police have not identified the 38-year-old victim or the driver, but they say now that the driver involved was a 69-year-old man from Oshkosh.

Police say the driver was heading south in a Dodge Grand Caravan when he hit and killed the man, who was walking away from this BP gas station.

This security footage from the U-Haul across the street — from 6:35 p.m. — shows brake lights flash briefly and then turn off, as the van drives away.

Erich Morris works at the U-Haul and was one of the first people on scene.

"I saw debris in the road," Morris said. "It looked like pieces of car bumper or something. I didn't really see a car that was missing any bumper, so that was maybe an indicator that someone had left the scene."

Morris says people rushed in to try and stop traffic so rescue crews could get to the victim.

"Officers arrived on scene, shortly after the call was dispatched," Officer Kate Mann said, "and at that point, he was pronounced deceased on scene."

Police say they found the driver shortly after and arrested him for hit and run causing death, which is a felony.

"We just want to remind people to drive safely, and if they are involved with an accident, they need to stop and report that immediately," said Mann, who works in public affairs and crime prevention for Oshkosh Police.

Morris says it was scary to witness the crash, and he hopes the city will do something to help make it safe for people crossing the street.

"There's no crosswalks for a couple of blocks up the road," Morris said. "So maybe looking to put the city to put more crosswalks in; maybe having those lights that flash when pedestrians are crossing – that would be nice."

The crash is under investigation. Police say the driver's name will not be released until he is formally charged.