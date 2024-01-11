Oshkosh Police Department investigating deadly hit-and-run crash

OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — The Oshkosh Police Department is investigating a deadly hit-and-run crash.

According to a press release the crash happened on Ohio Street at 3rd Avenue around 6:36 PM Wednesday.

Police say a vehicle hit a pedestrian and did not stop. The pedestrian was identified as a 38-year-old man who died at the scene.

Police were able to locate and arrest a suspect and the vehicle they believe was involved in the crash.

Oshkosh Police Department detectives and the Accident Investigation Team are currently investigating the incident. Ohio Street between Witzel and 3rd Avenue is currently closed and police are asking people to avoid this area.

The Oshkosh Police Department is asking anyone who has information about this incident, to please contact the Oshkosh Police Department at 920-236-5700. If you have information about this incident but wish to remain anonymous, please contact the Winnebago County Crime Stoppers at (920) 231-8477; or through the P3 App.

