OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — Hopping on a nationwide trend, Oshkosh restaurants open holiday pop-up bars for the first time.



Gabe's Wisconsin Kitchen and Tavern is now home to "The Sleigh Room."

Fox River Brewing Company is now home to "The Tipsy Tinsel Taproom."

Both bars offer specialty cocktails and events, under over-the-top holiday decor.

The "wow factor": Christmas pop-up bars open in Oshkosh

Walking into Gabe's Wisconsin Kitchen and Tavern looks a bit different these days– it's now home to The Sleigh Room, a holiday-themed pop-up bar.

"We kind of decided to go all out," Steve Gabelbauer, owner of Gabe's Kitchen, says. "We took some inspiration from some bars down south, and we kind of wanted to get this tradition started up here."

Claire Peterson Inside the Sleigh Room at Gabe's Kitchen on Westhaven Drive.

The Sleigh Room is open throughout December, offering specialty cocktails and opportunities to donate to charity.

"To me it's all about all these different things that we can do to get in the Christmas spirit," Gabelbauer says. "We have a giving tree for the Christine Ann Center, we have our gift card drive for the Boys and Girls Club. You know, to be a part of the community, you have to give back to the community."

Gabe's is also selling holiday boxes- a hot chocolate picnic box and a Wisconsin old fashion box. Gabelbauer says $25 from each box will be donated to Howey Horse Haven Rescue in Tennessee.

"I received a lung transplant two years ago, and this was my donors passion, was horses, and so we're kind of doing a donation in his name," Gabelbauer says.

Down the road, Fox River Brewing Company is hosting a pop-up bar of it's own, called The Tipsy Tinsel Taproom.

"We thought it would be a cool opportunity to kind of get into the holiday spirit," Ryan Armbruster, director of operations for Supple Restaurant Group, says.

The Tipsy Tinsel Taproom opened in October and hosts a variety of different holiday-themed events each week. Information on upcoming event nights can be found on their website.

"This has definitely created a fun buzz and vibe, especially amongst our team members," Armbruster says.

Claire Peterson Inside The Tipsy Tinsel Taproom at Fox River Brewing on Arboretum Drive.

There are also specialty drinks at the Tipsy Tinsel, and the bartenders dress in holiday outfits.

"We're going for the wow factor," Armbruster says. "The response from the community has been amazing."

