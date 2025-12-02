Mandela Barnes launches bid for Wisconsin governor

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Former Wisconsin Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes is officially entering the 2026 race for Wisconsin governor, becoming the 22nd candidate to declare. Barnes announced his campaign Tuesday morning, pledging to “stand up to Trump’s chaos” and make life more affordable for Wisconsinites.

Barnes, a former state legislator and Wisconsin’s first Black lieutenant governor, says his platform will include expanding BadgerCare, closing tax loopholes for the wealthy, and cutting taxes for middle-class families.

He previously served alongside Governor Tony Evers, helping defeat Scott Walker in 2018.

Barnes’ campaign says he will kick off a statewide tour this week, with stops planned in Madison, Milwaukee, and Green Bay.

Barnes joins a race with 21 other declared candidates:

Democrats: Current Lt. Gov. Sara Rodriguez, Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley, and seven others.

Republicans: U.S. Rep. Tom Tiffany, Washington County Executive Josh Schoenmann, businessman Bill Berrien, and one additional candidate.

Independents: State Rep. Francesca Hong and seven others.

For a full list of candidates entering the race for Wisconsin governor, you can click here.