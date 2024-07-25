Teen charged with homicide in Oshkosh is headed for trial

OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — Daniel Trevon Wilson, an 18-year-old from Fond du Lac, returned to court in Oshkosh on Thursday for a preliminary hearing. Wilson is charged with first degree intentional homicide.

Prosecutors say he shot and killed another 19-year-old man on July 2 in Oshkosh.

At Thursday's preliminary hearing, Detective Jeremy Krueger with the Oshkosh Police Department testified that he interviewed Wilson's girlfriend, who described her interaction with Wilson the night of the incident.

"She had, in effect, questioned him or pressed him about what was going on... he admitted at that time that he had shot someone," Krueger said.

According to prosecutors, there were witnesses with Wilson that night, walking with him near Wisconsin and Prospect.

Prosecutors said a witness told police he saw Wilson speaking with a man who tried to sell them drugs. Another witness said he saw Wilson shoot the man with a black handgun.

Wilson’s defense questioned the witnesses' claims, asking Krueger to confirm that neither witness saw the entire interaction.

"I know the one said that he had looked away, the other one, I don't recall," Krueger responded.

After hearing testimony, a court official bound the case over for trial.

Earlier this month, I spoke with family of the man killed.They live in Oshkosh, and say he was 19-year-old Atem Mathaing, who had been visiting from Michigan.

Wilson’s arraignment is set for the end of August.

