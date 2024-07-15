Bond for Oshkosh homicide suspect will remain at $1 Million

OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — Daniel Trevon Wilson, an 18-year-old from Fond du Lac, returned to court Monday. Wilson is charged with first degree intentional homicide. Prosecutors said he shot and killed another teen in Oshkosh earlier this month.

Daniel Trevon Wilson, an 18-year-old from Fond du Lac, is being held on a $1 million bond.

He is charged with first degree intentional homicide.

Video shows court Monday's proceedings ahead of Wilson's hearing on July 25.

According to prosecutors, witnesses told police they were with Wilson on the night of July 2 in Oshkosh, near Wisconsin and Prospect. They said a man approached them and asked them if they’d like to buy drugs. According to the criminal complaint, Wilson and the witnesses declined.

Prosecutors said one witness told police he saw Wilson and the man talking, and another witness said he saw Wilson shoot the man with a black handgun.

The criminal complaint says the man had five gunshot wounds.

Wilson was arrested in Fond du Lac within hours and his bond was later set at $1 million.

The victim’s family identified him as Atem Mathaing, who they say was visiting from Michigan and staying with his aunt.

In court on Monday, the family asked for no bond, saying they didn't want Wilson to be free.

But, neither the state nor the defense requested to change the bond, and the court kept the bond at $1 million.

"I recognize the incredible amount of seriousness and dangerousness associated with the case," Winnebago County Judicial Court Commissioner Eric Heywood said.

Wilson is expected to be back in court on July 25 for a preliminary hearing.

