Oshkosh shooting victim's family reflects on their loved one

OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — An 18-year-old Fond du Lac man is facing homicide charges, accused of shooting and killing a 19-year-old late Tuesday in Oshkosh.



The victim's family say he was staying with them in Oshkosh.

Video shows more on the victim and the investigation.

On Wednesday afternoon, Avuk Atak and her sisters stood on the corner of Wisconsin and Prospect in Oshkosh, praying.

"His life was gone," Atak said. "It's not something that every mother can be wishing."

Atak learned late Tuesday that it was near that corner where her 19-year-old nephew Atem Mathiang had been shot and killed.

"I want all my community, like they all standing here, my sisters, to be strong for Atem that we lost his life today," Atak said.

Atak said Mathiang had been staying with her while visiting from Michigan.

"He loved all of us," Atak said. "He always wanted to be with us."

Oshkosh police said the victim was shot several times, and with help from Fond du Lac police, they arrested a suspect within hours.

Officer Kate Mann said that suspect is an 18-year-old from Fond du Lac, and he’s being held on charges of first degree intentional homicide. Mann said they believe there is only one suspect.

Fond du Lac police said the suspect has had more than 20 police contacts in Fond du Lac since 2022.

Mann said the victim and suspect didn't know each other.

After talking with Mathiang's family, NBC 26 found information online about a man with the same name who was charged in a deadly crash in Grand Rapids last August.

Mathiang's family confirmed he was involved in a deadly crash last year, and said he had plans to return to Michigan for his next court date.

Court records show he was charged with reckless driving causing death and he bonded out in January this year.

According to police in Grand Rapids, the car he was driving hit a motorcycle, killing a 21-year-old man.

Police say they’ll release the name of the suspect in Tuesday's shooting after he's been charged by the district attorney’s office.

