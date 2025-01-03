Poygan father and son killed in murder suicide, sheriff’s office says

OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — An investigation by Winnebago County Sheriff's Office reveals the Poygan father and son who were found dead in October were likely a part of a murder suicide.



Alexander Davis, 26, and Richard Davis, 61, were found dead inside a Poygan home in October.

The two found dead are father and son.

After months of investigation, the Winnebago County Sheriff's Office says the son was stabbed to death and the father killed by a self-inflicted gun shot wound.

On Sunday, Oct. 13, Winnebago County Sheriff’s deputies were called to a home at the 7000 block of Quigley Road in Poygan.

The deputies found two men- Richard Davis, 61, and Alexander Davis, 26, whom the sheriff's office said are father and son.

An autopsy found Alexander died of multiple stab wounds and the father, Richard died of a self-inflicted gun-shot wound, according to Detective Lieutenant Michael Sewall with the Winnebago County Sheriff's Office Special Victims Unit.

"It is our belief that Richard Davis Sr. tragically took the life of his son and then committed suicide," Detective Lt. Sewall told NBC 26 in an email.

