Father and son found dead, leaving tight-knit community shocked

"Kind people, everybody knows everybody," bartender Tracy Peach said.

Peach has been a bartender at the Hill Tavern in the small town of Poygan for three years. She says the community is tight knit, so it's no surprise that news of two men found dead travels fast.

"It's like wondering who it was, you know, because everybody does know everybody," she said.

On Sunday evening, Winnebago County Sheriff's deputies were called to a home along Quigley road in rural Poygan.

The sheriff's office said the two victims were father and son: Richard Davis, 61, and Alexander Davis, 26.

The sheriff's office said they're still investigating and have not yet commented about what may have happened.

Blake Marquardt has been a bartender at the Hill Tavern for eight years, and said his family owns the business. He said the residents of Poygan are reliable, helping each other through tough times.

"It's almost like you can go knock on any door, your neighbor, and everybody will be there for you," he says. "Knowing that things like this happen, it's good to know everyone is there."