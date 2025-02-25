"Pop, pop, pop,": residents recount Monday night's shooting in Fond du Lac

FOND DU LAC (NBC 26) — After a officer-involved shooting in Fond du Lac on Monday night, neighbors say they remember the sounds of gunfire.



The Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office says around 6 p.m. on Monday, a deputy shot someone near Cherrywood Drive and Prospect Avenue.

Jeanne Miller says she heard gun shots and saw lots of police cars in the area Monday night.

The Sheriff's Office says the deputies were wearing body cameras at the time of the shooting

Jeanne Miller’s Monday night was different than usual.

“We were actually sitting watching Jeopardy!, and we heard what we thought were three shots... pop, pop, pop, just like that," she says. "Then all of a sudden the sirens."

The Sheriff's Office says that person later died in the hospital, and they haven't confirmed the number of shots fired.

Miller and her daughter watched the scene unfold from their house.

"Lots of police cars, I couldn’t tell you how many," she says."We just kind of watched and listened to the sirens.”

The Sheriff's Office says the person who was shot had a felony warrant, and a citizen told them the subject appeared to have a gun in their waist band.

When deputies arrived, the Sheriff's Office says the person was uncooperative, and a deputy fired a non-lethal weapon.

Then the subject then pulled out what looked like a gun, according to the Sheriff's Office, and a second deputy shot them.

"Wasn’t even sure if it was gunshots at first, but it sure did sound like it," Miller says. "And I closed the curtains because I thought, I don’t want to be in front of this big window.”

The deputy is now on administrative leave and the department of criminal investigation is looking into the incident.

The FDL Sheriff's Office says the deputies were wearing body cameras at the time of the shooting, and no one else was injured.


