1 dead in Fond du Lac County, deputy placed on leave

FOND DU LAC COUNTY (NBC 26) — One person is dead and a Fond du Lac County sheriff's deputy is on paid leave after a Monday night incident.

Deputies say they contacted a person over the phone who was known to have a felony warrant.

Law enforcement also received information that this individual appeared to have a handgun in their waste band.

Authorities later located the person on the 6300 block of Cherry Drive. When the subject refused to follow repeated commands, one deputy used a non-lethal weapon. Then, just before 6:30 p.m., the subject produced what authorities thought was a firearm, and a second deputy used a gun to shoot them.

Authorities say they tried life-saving measures on the subject, and they were taken to the hospital, but the individual did not survive.

Both deputies are all right, and the second deputy is currently on paid leave.

