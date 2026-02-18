Oshkosh voters narrow down city council, school board candidates

OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — The spring primary election in Winnebago County primarily concerned voters who live in the City of Oshkosh.



Unofficial election results show 6,463 ballots were cast on Tuesday.

Voters narrowed Oshkosh City Council and Oshkosh School Board candidates.

Poll workers stress the importance of voting in small, local elections.

At the largest polling place in Oshkosh, the Culver's Family Welcome Center, long-time polling workers guide voters through the process.

“I've been doing this for about 15 years now," Jill Reichenberger, chief inspector at the Culver's Center polling center, says. "I feel it’s important to get the vote out.”

The polling worker hope to spread the importance of voting in local elections, even primaries like on Tuesday.

"It’s important to vote in every election, it’s a chance to make your voice heard," Kevin Kropp, a polling worker, said.

Unofficial results Tuesday night show that 6,463 ballots were cast, compared to 64,954 cast in the spring election last April.

"I’ll be blunt, I was told about this election today," Micah Graf, an Oshkosh voter, says. "I just think more awareness would be great."

Many of those who did vote, depending on their home address, had a chance to narrow down candidates for Oshkosh City Council, Oshkosh Area School Board, and District 14 county supervisor.

“We want to make sure voters get to vote for the people who will do the job for them," Reichenberger says.

Jacob Amos, Paul Esslinger, Alec Lefeber, Meredith Scheuermann, Logan Jungbacker and Tim Neubauer will advance to the spring election for city council.

Barbara Herzog, Mallory Scheider Birschbach, Jacob Wolf and Paul Molitor will advance to the spring election for Oshkosh Area School Board.

Those who cast their ballot Tuesday were happy to be involved in the local election process.

"I think the local elections honestly effect more than even the big federal elections," Graf says.