Oshkosh Common Council selects Rebecca Grill as new city manager

OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — The Oshkosh Common Council has selected Rebecca Grill to serve as the next Oshkosh City Manager, the City of Oshkosh announced Thursday in a news release.

Grill has approximately 20 years of experience in municipal leadership, according to the release. She has been the City Administrator/City Clerk for the city of West Allis for the last nine years.

“We are thrilled to welcome Rebecca Grill to the city of Oshkosh. We are excited to have someone with her ability to step into this important role,” stated Mayor Matt Mugerauer in a release. “Rebecca's extensive background in local government, community engagement and strategic leadership abilities make her an exemplary choice to navigate the opportunities we face. We are confident that Ms. Grill will lead our city with vision and dedication, and we look forward to Oshkosh's continued success under her leadership."

Grill is expected to take over the on February 24, 2025, after formal approval is granted at the Common Council's special meeting on December 23.

“Oshkosh is an incredible city with a strong sense of community, a vibrant downtown, beautiful natural amenities, and a proud history,” Grill said in the release. “I am truly honored to be considered for this role. If approved, I look forward to collaborating with the Council, city staff, and residents to build on the city’s progress and serve the community with dedication and integrity.”