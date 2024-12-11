Oshkosh City Council prepares to end year without a new city manager

OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — City council approved an interim city manager position in case they still have not decided on a new hire before the current city manager retires in January.



City manager Mark Rohloff attended his last city council meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 10.

City council interviewed four finalists last month and expected to make a decision within the same week.

Mayor Matt Mugerauer says council is taking the process seriously and will not be rushed into making a decision.

Tuesday was Mark Rohloff's last city council meeting as City Manager. He held the position for 16 years.

"It's been an honor to serve this community," Rohloff said at the meeting.

The City of Oshkosh held a public meet and greet on Nov. 18 with the four finalists picked to replace Rohloff. The following day, they held interviews with each candidate.

Multiple council members said at the meet and greet that they hoped to make a decision within the same week.

Now, nearly a month later, Mayor Matt Mugerauer says they have not officially eliminated any of the candidates.

"A decision of this magnitude requires a fair amount of thought," Mugerauer says. "I'm glad that council is taking that time to make sure the decision is one that’s best for this whole community.”

Mugerauer says he isn't surprised the process is taking much longer than expected.

"This is the most important thing any of us as a council member will ever do," he says.

Mugerauer says he hopes council will arrive at a decision soon, although he does not have a timeline.

"I'm one of seven, and the body will speak when it's ready to speak, is what I've been trying to tell the folks in the community who've been asking the status," he says. "Just know we're taking it very serious, and we're taking the time it needs to make the right decision."

On Tuesday night, council unanimously voted to appoint John Fitzpatrick, current Oshkosh assistant city manager, as the interim city manager starting on Jan. 4, given council has not made a decision by then.

Fitzpatrick has served as interim city manager once before, prior to Rohloff's hiring.

Also on Tuesday night, city council approved a $1,000 bonus each pay period should Fitzpatrick step up to the role.

After the public meeting, city council held a closed session to continue the discussion around the next city manager.