City manager candidates meet with public ahead of final interview

OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — The City of Oshkosh held a public meet and greet with the finalists for the city manager position. The candidates spoke to city employees and residents.



There are four finalists for Oshkosh city manager.

Each candidate has 20 years of city leadership experience.

City council will make a final decision after interviews on Tuesday.

Current city manager, Mark Rohloff, announced his retirement in July. He served as city manager for 16 years and worked in local government for 41 years.

"He's a guy who did a lot for our city, but we're ready to take our city to the next level," Joseph Stephenson, a city council member, says. "We're ready to really have a new leader that brings us together and brings the city forward."

Stephenson says he's glad the city decided to involve the public in the final decision.

"You don't get to pick a new city manager everyday, and it's important that we get the right person."

Bob Cowell is currently the city manager in Roanoke, VA. He has seven years of city management experience. He has a bachelor's degree in aeronautics and a masters in urban planning.

Cowell is a certified urban planner through the American Institute of City Planners.

"I really approach my role in a way in which I hope to make a difference in the community," he says.

Rebecca Grill is currently the city administrator and city clerk in West Allis. She has nine years of city administration experience. She has a bachelor's in political science and criminal justice, and a masters in business administration.

Grill is a certified public manager through the University of Wisconsin Madison.

"I want to be a part of Oshkosh because I see the vibrancy and the potential," she says.

Will Jones is currently the city administrator for Mequon. He has nine years of city administration experience. He has a bachelor's degree in history and political science and a master's in public administration.

Jones is a certified public finance officer through the Government Finance Officers Association.

"This is hands down the best city management job across Wisconsin," he says.

J Carter Napier is currently the city manager in Casper, WY. He has seven years of city management experience. He has a bachelor's in history and a masters in public administration.

Napier was the president of the Wyoming Association of Municipalities.

"I want to utilize what you've done well and see what we can achieve together," he says.

City council and city employees will conduct final interviews on Tuesday.

Mushe Subulwa is a resident and the founder of a non-profit in Oshkosh. He says he was glad to be a part of the process, but was disappointed that the City did not announce the event further in advance.

"As an engaged citizen, I felt like it's very, very important for me to come in," he says. "I think the posting for it was maybe a short notice– maybe three days or so– so I don't feel like the whole entire community had a chance to come in and listen to the candidates."

Stephenson says residents can email council members to input their opinion on the candidates, but council is expected to make its final vote at the end of the day Tuesday.

You can find more information on each candidate here.

